Yorkshire CEO to cycle 1,100 miles from Leeds to Nice in charity race against electric vehicle

This summer, Martin Mansell, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com and avid cyclist, will take on an extraordinary journey – cycling from Leeds Bradford airport to Nice Airport on the French Riviera – racing against an electric vehicle to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society and Candlelighters.

Named ‘Yorkshire Beast Unleashed’, this ambitious challenge pits human endurance against electric car innovation and infrastructure. Martin will cover approximately 1,108 miles on his bike, including a gruelling ascent through the French Alps via "Col de la Bonette", the highest paved road in Europe at an altitude of 2,710 meters. His rival – business partner at EnjoyTravel.com – Steve Dennis, will navigate a 3,300-mile route through 20 countries in an electric vehicle (EV).

The adventure begins on June 17th, 2025, when both participants will set off from Leeds Bradford Airport. Martin aims to cycle around 310 miles in just two days from Leeds to Dover before crossing into France. From there, his route will take him through picturesque countryside, daunting mountain passes, and diverse terrain to finish at Nice Airport. Meanwhile, Steve will face his own hurdles, strategising EV charging stops and navigating different road regulations.

Various celebrities will join the pair for parts of their journeys, with the first being “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” runner-up and soap star Owen Warner, and “Hollyoaks” actor Billy Price.

Martin Mansell, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com, said: “This isn’t just a race, it’s a testament to human resilience and determination. We love pushing boundaries and bringing communities together with these challenges, and we’re excited for many people to support and join us for different parts of the race. Both Alzheimer’s Society and Candlelighters are causes close to my heart, and I’m proud to support their life-changing work.

“I have never cycled such a long distance or at these heights before. The route is more than two and a half times the distance of the 2024 Yorkshire Beast Challenge around our region, so training over the next five months is going to be ultra-intense.”

Steve Dennis, CCO at EnjoyTravel.com added, "Navigating 20 countries in an electric vehicle presents unique challenges, but it’s a fantastic opportunity to show how far electric vehicle technology has come. I want to prove that electric cars are a practical and eco-friendly option for modern travellers, especially when renting a car abroad, and supporting two incredible charities at the same time is going to make this journey really rewarding."

The challenge aims to raise vital proceeds for two charities close to Martin and Steve; Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia charity – a cause personal to Martin, whose father has been affected by the disease – and Candlelighters charity based in Yorkshire – where both men live and work – dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families.

Martin Mansell, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com completing his Yorkshire Beast Challenge in 2024

Martin is no stranger to ambitious challenges. In 2024, his Yorkshire Beast Challenge – a 450-mile cycling event across the Yorkshire Dales – raised over £16,000 for Alzheimer’s Society. Now, "The Beast Unleashed" aims to surpass this achievement and raise a target of £50,000. The first £10,000 has already been raised, thanks in large part to the event’s first major sponsor, Maple Parking, an airport parking provider supporting the initial leg of the journey from Leeds to Dover.

For more information, including how to become a sponsor, please visit: https://yorkshirebeast.com/

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/team/beast-unleashed