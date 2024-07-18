Yorkshire Cancer Research invites people to pop the kettle on for Yorkshire’s ‘Big Brew’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling all tea-makers and bakers to host a Big Brew this summer to help saves lives in Yorkshire.

The charity’s new fundraising campaign encourages people to host a tea party, no matter the size, to help fund life-saving research and pioneering services for people with cancer in Yorkshire.

Every 17 minutes, someone in Yorkshire is told they have cancer. Yorkshire Cancer Research aims to help more people survive cancer each year by ensuring people across the region have access to the best cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment – whoever they are or wherever they live.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Yorkshire is one of the regions hit hardest by cancer, so we want to bring members of the community together to help us change this, for good. That’s why we’re inviting people to do what Yorkshire does best – make a brew and come together with friends, family and colleagues – to raise vital funds and help reduce the number of lives lost to cancer in the region.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research's Leeds Volunteer Group regularly host tea parties in aid of the charity

People can be part of Yorkshire’s Big Brew by signing up on the charity’s website to receive a free fundraising pack containing promotional materials such as posters, invites and social media graphics, as well as games, cake flags, and bunting.

Those signed up can then simply pick a date, set up a fundraising page, invite their guests and enjoy a cuppa or two, while helping to save lives in Yorkshire.

Hilary, who has been a volunteer for 53 years and is co-chair of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Leeds Volunteer Group, said: “As a group driven by friendship and great conversation, tea parties have played an important part of our group’s fundraising activity for Yorkshire Cancer Research for many years now.

We are really pleased to see the charity launch a campaign right in the heart of communities, where anyone can get involved and play their part in helping save more lives in Yorkshire.”

"As well as raising money, we hope the campaign will give everyone the chance to come together to share their own experiences and provide a safe and supportive setting for those whose lives are currently impacted by cancer.” – Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive, Yorkshire Cancer Research.

To be part of Yorkshire’s Big Brew and help change Yorkshire’s cancer story for good, head to the Yorkshire’s Big Brew campaign page.