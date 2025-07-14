Yorkshire Building Society colleagues hold event to raise awareness of impartial advice service
The event will take place on Tuesday 29th July from 10.30am. Colleagues will have a stall in the food court area of Leeds Market where people can pick up information or have a chat with Society colleagues.
The award-winning collaboration between Citizens Advice and Yorkshire Building Society has provided assistance to over 11,900 individuals across the UK over the past four years, including more than 415 from Leeds. In total, the initiative has potentially unlocked more than £6.5 million in additional income for those benefiting from the advice.
In Leeds, the partnership sees Yorkshire Building Society host an adviser from Citizens Advice Leeds at the branch, on Briggate, two days a week. Citizens Advice offers free, impartial advice on a wide range of issues, including financial struggles, to anyone who needs it. Through this collaboration, the public can book free, confidential, hour-long appointments directly at participating branches.
Shabana Malik from Yorkshire Building Society, stated: “We know that many people across Leeds are struggling with a host of different challenges, so we wanted to get out into the community and let people know about our partnership with Citizens Advice.
“Together we’ve already helped over 415 people in the Leeds area, and we hope by hosting an adviser from Citizens Advice in our branch on Briggate two days a week, we can help many more.”
Dianne Lyons, Chief Executive from Leeds Citizens Advice & Law Centre added: "For the people we help, the cost-of-living crisis is still here. People come to us for advice on a wide range of issues, from housing to employment, benefits and energy bills, to name just a few.
“Our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society is crucial in bolstering the support we’re able to offer to those in need within our local communities, by providing greater access to our advisers in the heart of Leeds.”
For more information about this innovative partnership and details of participating branches, please visit www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice.