Yorkshire Building Society colleagues hold event to raise awareness of impartial advice service

Colleagues from the Leeds Briggate branch of Yorkshire Building Society will be holding an event at Leeds Kirkgate Market where people can find out more about the Society’s partnership with Citizens Advice and book appointments with an adviser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Tuesday 29th July from 10.30am. Colleagues will have a stall in the food court area of Leeds Market where people can pick up information or have a chat with Society colleagues.

The award-winning collaboration between Citizens Advice and Yorkshire Building Society has provided assistance to over 11,900 individuals across the UK over the past four years, including more than 415 from Leeds. In total, the initiative has potentially unlocked more than £6.5 million in additional income for those benefiting from the advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Leeds, the partnership sees Yorkshire Building Society host an adviser from Citizens Advice Leeds at the branch, on Briggate, two days a week. Citizens Advice offers free, impartial advice on a wide range of issues, including financial struggles, to anyone who needs it. Through this collaboration, the public can book free, confidential, hour-long appointments directly at participating branches.

Colleagues from the Leeds branch of Yorkshire Building Society will be holding an event at Kirkgate Market to raise awareness of the Society's partnership with Citizens Advice.

Shabana Malik from Yorkshire Building Society, stated: “We know that many people across Leeds are struggling with a host of different challenges, so we wanted to get out into the community and let people know about our partnership with Citizens Advice.

“Together we’ve already helped over 415 people in the Leeds area, and we hope by hosting an adviser from Citizens Advice in our branch on Briggate two days a week, we can help many more.”

Dianne Lyons, Chief Executive from Leeds Citizens Advice & Law Centre added: "For the people we help, the cost-of-living crisis is still here. People come to us for advice on a wide range of issues, from housing to employment, benefits and energy bills, to name just a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society is crucial in bolstering the support we’re able to offer to those in need within our local communities, by providing greater access to our advisers in the heart of Leeds.”

For more information about this innovative partnership and details of participating branches, please visit www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice.