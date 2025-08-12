Yorkshire-based Leodis Talent launches new writing prize at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

New writing prize launches at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to champion unrepresented and previously unrecognised talent.

A major new opportunity for aspiring playwrights has been unveiled at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - The Leodis Prize is a bold initiative to spotlight previously unrecognised voices. No other award in UK theatre supports entirely unplatformed artists while also offering full production and publication. It is a prize rooted in access and opportunity, opening the door to new voices. In an industry where connections and exposure are crucial, The Leodis Prize aims to rewrite the rules of breaking into the theatre world.

The prize is open exclusively to writers, of any age, who have never had their plays performed, are not published and do not have professional representation. The winning writer will see their debut play fully produced by Leodis in association with Pleasance Theatre Trust, premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2026. In addition to a full production, the winning writer will be offered representation by Leodis and the winning play will be published by Methuen Drama, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing, offering the playwright a unique platform to launch their career, and the winner will receive a £2,000 cash prize to support their career development.

The judging panel brings a wealth of experience and creative insight. The panel includes: household name Tamzin Outhwaite, known for her extensive career on stage and screen; writer Jenna Fincken, whose play Ruckus was a standout at the Fringe, and understands how to navigate the Fringe path to success; and director Sam Yates, acclaimed for his work on the West End and internationally. The panel represent a powerful blend of industry insight along with a shared passion for nurturing new talent.

Entries for The Leodis Prize will open in August 2025 and close in November 2025, with the winner announced in March 2026. Full details and how to apply are on www.leodistalent.com/prize.

Daniel Hinchliffe, Managing Director of Leodis Talent and founder of the award comments, I wanted to create a writing prize to find a new voice in theatre that is open to anyone, especially without age restraints. I don't think our industry does enough to support new theatre writing and I wanted to ensure we created a pathway to the Fringe that is fully funded for our winning playwright to allow them to concentrate on the play and not the process of producing. I am delighted to be launching this new prize with Pleasance and Bloomsbury Publishing, companies that I admire greatly for their support of new writing.

Anthony Alderson, Director of the Pleasance Theatre Trust, said, The Fringe has always been about discovery and it remains the launchpad for some of the most exciting new works. It is a place to find and platform new voices. The Leodis Prize is the kind of initiative that keeps the spirit of the Fringe alive and urgent and we are proud to be partnering with the award to stage the winning play and help to uncover new artists.

The Leodis Prize underscores the vital role of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as a place to stage fresh, dynamic and fearless new work.