Yorkshire and Humber Bannatyne health clubs smash Barnardo's fundraising target

Bannatyne Health Clubs across Yorkshire and The Humber* have united in support of Barnardo’s, the UK’s leading children’s charity, helping raise an impressive £47,000 in their latest fundraising drive – significantly surpassing last year’s total of £31,000.

This year’s efforts have brought the total raised by the Bannatyne Group for the charity to over £160,000.

The week-long event saw Bannatyne members and staff participating in a host of engaging and fun activities, from Spinathons and themed fitness classes to raffles and bingo. Staff at some locations even volunteered for waxings, much to the delight of members, all to help raise vital funds for the cause.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chairman of The Bannatyne Group, expressed his delight at the success of the campaign: “Every year, I am continually impressed by the energy and generosity shown by our teams and members. The creativity and enthusiasm across all our clubs have truly shone through once again. Supporting Barnardo’s has become an integral part of our company’s ethos, and I’m incredibly proud of the difference we are making to help vulnerable children and families.”

Fundraising fun at Bannatyne Cardigan Fields, Leeds

This fundraising milestone builds on the longstanding partnership between Bannatyne Health Clubs and Barnardo’s, with the company committed to supporting the charity’s mission of providing essential services to children and families in need.

Barnardo’s, which helped more than 373,000 children, young people, parents and carers last year, continues to play a critical role in the lives of families across the UK. Through more than 800 services across the country, the charity works tirelessly to help all children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful – and have somewhere they feel they belong.

Barnardo’s Chief Executive, Lynn Perry, said: “We’re so grateful to every single person who took part in these amazing fundraising efforts at Bannatyne Health Clubs. Your generosity helps us continue supporting children, young people and families across the UK.”