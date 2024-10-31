Yorkshire Aldi colleague recognised for contribution to apprenticeship programme

An Aldi colleague from Yorkshire has been named the supermarket’s Apprentice Champion of the Year.

Scott Beattie, a Transport Section Leader from Aldi’s Darlington Distribution Centre based in County Durham, received the award for his involvement in the supermarket’s successful Driver Apprenticeship Programme over the past three years.

Scott has gone above and beyond to provide the programme to Aldi Apprentices, working with the National Logistics Academy and local driving assessment centres to deliver the best possible training.

The achievement was celebrated at Aldi’s Apprenticeship Programme Graduation Ceremony on Thursday 24th October, where more than 150 apprentices across the country were invited to celebrate the end of their time on the scheme.

Speaking about his win, Scott said: “Running the Driver Apprenticeship Programme is an immense privilege in itself and I’m thrilled to have received this award. I have big ambitions for the programme’s future and am excited to continue to take new apprentices through their training and onto even more success.”

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, commented: “Scott plays an integral role in the ongoing success of the Driver Apprentice Programme at Aldi, with so many apprentices going on to join the team full time.

“We are incredibly proud to offer such a wide range of apprenticeship programmes at Aldi and look forward to seeing even more apprentices graduate with the help of Scott and his team over the years to come.”