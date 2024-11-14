York supported living services earn Disability Confident Employer status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milewood, which operates six supported living services for adults with disabilities in York, has achieved Level 2 certification as a Disability Confident Employer.

Hawthorn House, Holgate House, Harlington House, Willow Tree House, Sutherland House, Heworth Moor join 41 other Milewood services to have achieved this prestigious status.

This status is part of the UK Government’s Disability Confident scheme, which supports organisations in attracting and retaining disabled talent. The move underscores Milewood’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion across its network homes throughout England. With plans to achieve the highest level, Disability Confident Leader, by next year, Milewood is taking progressive steps to become a model for inclusivity within the care industry.

The Disability Confident scheme is designed to create pathways for employment and support for disabled individuals, ensuring that organisations make their workplaces accessible and inclusive. For Milewood, which operates 45 living services across the UK, achieving Level 2 is a formal recognition of values already embedded in its operations. The company places its residents’ rights and choices at the centre of its care model, promoting independence within inclusive communities.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, said: “As an organisation, we believe in providing the kind of care and support we would want for our own loved ones. Our commitment to becoming a Disability Confident Leader next year reflects our dedication to inclusivity, both within our workforce and the communities we serve. We are proud to be part of a movement that recognises and champions the abilities and potential of disabled individuals.”

Milewood’s participation in the scheme aligns with a broader commitment to an inclusive workforce and workplace. The company is not only striving for internal inclusivity but also encourages its partner organisations and suppliers to adopt similar practices. By achieving Disability Confident Employer status, Milewood will be positioned to influence and advocate for best practices throughout the industry.

The Disability Confident scheme, launched by the UK government, offers three levels of accreditation: Committed, Employer, and Leader. Each level requires companies to meet specific actions and demonstrate progress in inclusive employment practices. As Milewood prepares to move toward the highest level, it reinforces its reputation as a compassionate and forward-thinking provider within the UK’s care sector.