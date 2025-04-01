York-headquartered online maths resource platform Number Fun announces partnership with educational resources supplier Findel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

York-headquartered online maths resource platform Number Fun has announced a new partnership with educational resources supplier Findel.

Number Fun provide educators with maths resources aimed at 3–11-year-olds to help transform the subject learning and engage students.

The new partnership sees the online learning platform join Findel’s incubator programme, which is run by the company’s education platform, EuHu.

Established in 2000 by Dave Godfrey, Number Fun’s innovative approach has more than 600 videos designed to creatively engage children aged 3–11 in deep mathematical learning.

Adding value - Number Fun founder, Dave Godfrey (pictured), has partnered with Findel

These resources incorporate visualisation, animation, vocabulary, story, song, and humour to help children understand and remember various mathematical concepts.

As part of the new partnership, APS’s educational content and resources are now accessible through the EuHu platform.

Commenting on the partnership, primary schools maths consultant and creator of Number Fun, Dave Godfrey, said: “Number Fun continues to grow and develop. Joining Findel’s incubator programme and moving our ever-expanding creative content onto EuHu, is a wonderful opportunity for us.

The EuHu platform is amazing, so easy to use, and one that will transform teacher’s use of Number Fun.”

Pronounced ‘yoo-hoo’ and short for Educator Hub, EuHu is Findel’s free-to-use and subscription-based platform with all the content on the platform being created by teachers regarded as experts in their fields.

Findel chief executive, Chris Mahady, said: “As a business, our goal is to be a trusted partner to schools and teachers to ensure children and young people get the best possible experience whilst in education.

“Partnering with Number Fun is evidence of this in action. Dave and the team’s innovative approach to teaching maths to help inspire and engage young children makes it a natural fit for us.

“It is fantastic to have Number Fun as part of our EuHu incubator programme and we look forward working with them to help make a difference in the lives of primary school children."

