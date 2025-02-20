York Cares edges towards membership milestone with Delta Hotels return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

York Cares has taken another step towards its 20th anniversary goal of attracting 20 new members, with Delta Hotels by Marriott York rejoining the employee volunteering charity.

Based on Tadcaster Road, Delta Hotels by Marriott York was one of York Cares’ founding members when the charity launched two decades ago. Its renewed membership comes as York Cares strengthens its mission of creating lasting social value and impactful change across the city in its 20th year.

York Cares brings businesses, employees and communities together, matching the skills and expertise of corporate teams to community projects where they can make a tangible difference. Through collaboration, York Cares’ members contribute to strategic initiatives that support local needs and make a positive impact on communities across the city.

Jenny Veal, human resources manager at Delta Hotels by Marriott York says: “We’re delighted to rejoin York Cares in this milestone year. This connection aligns with our commitment to giving back to our local communities, allowing our people to come together and make a difference in the local area. It’s a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our connections within York while supporting projects that truly matter.”

Jenny Veal and Liam Hattee of Delta Hotels by Marriott York Operations Manager.

Georgia Gibbons, interim operations manager at York Cares says: "We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Delta Hotels by Marriott York back as a York Cares member, especially in our 20th anniversary year. Having been part of our journey way back when we were founded, it’s wonderful to see them rejoin us as we celebrate two decades of making a better York.

“Their commitment to volunteering and supporting the community aligns perfectly with our mission to create lasting social value across the city. We’re excited to work with their team once again and look forward to the impact we can achieve together in the year ahead.”