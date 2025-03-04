York care home say goodbye and good luck to retiring nurse

After almost 35 years of continuous service at Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick, York, much-loved Nurse, Janet has decided to retire.

Staff and residents at the home sent Janet off in style with cards and flowers to thank her for many years of dedication. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of working with Janet, everyone is delighted of the news that Janet has taken on a new role at the home in joining our activities team.

During her time at Meadowbeck, Janet has worked as a Registered Nurse on both days and nights and was an NVQ Assessor for a number of years at the home, before it going externally.

Janet said: “Meadowbeck Care Home is like a family to me and I am so excited to be joining the activities team, where I get to make lots more fun memories with our residents.”

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at Meadowbeck Care Home said: “Janet is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and is greatly loved by the individuals living at Meadowbeck Care Home. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her as a Nurse. We wish her all the best!”

Meadowbeck care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadowbeck provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.