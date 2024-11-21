York care home residents take on their own bushtucker trial with exotic ZooLab animal visit

By Cameron Rutherford
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
ZooLab help educate people through their ethical and engaging animal encounters

Residents at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence care home, in Burnholme, York, were visited by ZooLab ahead of the start of ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!’

On Friday, November 15, residents welcomed ZooLab to the residential, nursing and dementia care home for an animal encounter. The team at ZooLab brought along several exotic animals for the residents to hold and admire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exotic animals included spiders, snakes, giant snails, cockroaches and a small bunny rabbit. ZooLab help educate people through their ethical and engaging animal encounters.

Mossdale Residence resident petting a corn snakeMossdale Residence resident petting a corn snake
Mossdale Residence resident petting a corn snake

ZooLab help to change attitudes and educate people of all ages on how to protect the environment from climate change.

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence, said:

“It was a wonderful activity, and the residents loved holding the animals and asking lots of questions. Thank you ZooLab for coming along!”

Related topics:YorkResidentsITV
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice