York care home named one of the best in the UK

A care home in York has been named one of the best in the UK from more than 14,000 homes following a nationwide awards programme.

Care UK’s Chocolate Works, on Bishopthorpe Road, was crowned a winner in the first-ever Lottie Awards, that recognise and celebrate the top 100 UK care homes demonstrating exceptional commitment to residents, families and team members. The homes are judged using 10 metrics across four key areas: care quality, workplace culture, operational efficiency, and digital presence.

Chocolate Works is known for its commitment to enabling residents to lead active and fulfilling lives and is set within a beautifully restored and historic building that was once the headquarters of Terry’s Chocolate factory.

Providing daily group, one-to-one activities and an array of luxury amenities, such as a cinema room, spa and its own pub and chocolate shop, Chocolate Works was handpicked as one of only 10 homes in the ‘Care Experts’ Choice’ category.

The winners in this category were recognised for their warmth, quality and impact, and specifically selected by Lottie’s Care Expert team, who used their knowledge, insight and experience to decide which homes to shortlist, based on in-person visits, personal interactions with the team and feedback from care seekers and their families.

Chocolate Works has a dedicated and compassionate team who deliver residential, dementia, nursing and respite care, ensuring residents are fully supported and having meaningful experiences. The home even has its own Wishing Tree initiative that encourages residents to put wishes forward to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new.

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottie, said: “The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.”

Judy Wray, Home Manager at Chocolate Works, said: “We were over the moon to find out that Chocolate Works has been recognised as one of the top 100 care homes in the UK, and are especially delighted that our award was within the Care Experts’ Choice category. This is a brilliant achievement and a perfect testament to the team’s continuous hard work.

"I couldn't be more pleased with the warm and welcoming environment we have created. I am incredibly appreciative of everyone here for their ongoing commitment to helping residents to lead fulfilling lives. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped make Chocolate Works such a lovely place to call home.”