York care home hosts Christmas Fete which brought the community together for festive fun

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Meadowbeck care home in Osbaldwick, York to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious homemade cakes, lovely craft items including gift cards and fabulous scents, including a raffle and tombola stall. We had live entertainment with the wonderful and popular vocalist, Nikki singing a medley of Christmas hits, and refreshments including festive mince pies and mulled wine.

The team at Meadowbeck care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised over £229.00 towards our resident’s fund, which is brilliant.

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at the home, said: “At Meadowbeck Care Home, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort.”

Meadowbeck care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadowbeck provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.