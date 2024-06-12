York attraction to offer discounted entry whenever England play this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Non-football fans can take refuge this summer as The York Dungeon is offering 40% off whenever England play in this year's Euros.

Sick of being haunted by the incessant football frenzy this summer? York, Edinburgh, London and Blackpool Dungeon are offering anyone who is desperately looking to escape the football fever up to 40% off entry every time England or Scotland play during the Euros.

As the two nations battle it out against Europe’s elite, York, Edinburgh, London and Blackpool Dungeon are giving football loathers a devilishly delightful up to 40% off when each home nation plays, creating the ultimate refuge for those who’d rather face the terrors of history than another 90 minutes of a bag full of air being kicked around a grassy field!

Instead of being held captive by Southgate’s style of play or Scotland’s sometimes questionable footwork, Brits can experience a different kind of hysteria by delving into the deepest and darkest secrets of the past, and we aren’t talking about the times the two nations have both failed to bring it home!

Football is cancelled at The York Dungeon this summer

The Dungeons is renowned for giving guests an immersive journey through the darker eras of the local area, revealing infamous tales and lesser-known horrors to peasants who are brave enough to step into the depths below.

At York, London and Blackpool Dungeon, those who are disinterested in the football frenzy will be able to claim up to 40% off on Sunday June 16th, Thursday June 20th and Tuesday June 25th.

Whilst at Edinburgh Dungeon, guests can take advantage of the offer on Friday June 14th, Wednesday June 19th and Sunday June 23rd, with further dates to be added at both sites should either nation be (un)lucky enough to progress to the tournament’s knock-out stages.

Mark Mattison, General Manager at The York Dungeon, said: “As the majority of the nation becomes plagued by football fever this summer, The Dungeons has the antidote for any non-football loving foes.

“Whether you love or loathe football we’re delighted to offer up to 40% off entry whenever England or Scotland play during the Euros, hopefully providing a not so safe sanctuary for those left uninspired by football to hide out amongst infamous faces until the horrors on the pitch are over.

“The up to 40% tickets are available for a limited time only, so we encourage daring visitors to book online to avoid disappointment – otherwise you might get stuck watching more disappointing football, and no one wants that!”

For further information and to purchase tickets to The Dungeons, please head to the website here:

York Dungeon - https://www.thedungeons.com/york/ticket-deals/discount-offers/

Edinburgh Dungeon - https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/ticket-deals/discount-offers/

London Dungeon – https://www.thedungeons.com/london/ticket-deals/discount-offers/