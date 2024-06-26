Work is underway to transform Leeds’ historic White Cloth Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction has officially begun on a new food and drink destination set in the historic heart of Leeds city centre.

Set to open its doors this summer, White Cloth Hall is a major new venture from the team behind Leeds' oldest pub, Whitelock’s Ale House, including Whitelock’s owner Ed Mason and major investor Jonathan Morgan. Built in 1775 as a place of trade for Leeds’ cloth merchants, it was once one of the North’s most important market places.

The contemporary vision is to re-establish the Grade-II-listed White Cloth Hall as a destination of cultural and commercial renown in the city. But instead of cloth, the plan is to create a place for locals to savour some of Leeds’ finest food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hall will include three kitchens, two bars and a deli/coffee shop, bringing together a collection of the region’s most talented chefs, baristas and sommeliers to celebrate seasonally grown and locally sourced ingredients.

Work is underway to create new food and drink destination at Grade-II listed building in Leeds

Each of the three kitchens will serve a different menu, each run by a different head-chef and kitchen team. The drinks offering will provide a choice of two bars, tailored to taste and occasion: a wine bar with an unrivalled curation of natural wines, and the flagship bar, a place to sip Northern-brewed beers, ales and lagers, alongside house cocktails and old classics. The deli, open daily, will be a place to stop in, mid-work, mid-shop or mid-anything, for a taste of White Cloth Hall.

Ed Mason, Owner of White Cloth Hall and Whitelock’s Managing Owner, commented:“This is a special project. There’s so much cultural history to celebrate, but also so much potential too. For someone like me, who’s so rooted in this City, the chance to re-establish White Cloth Hall as a go-to destination once more was unmissable, and one that I’m so excited about.

“Not only have we got a great team driving the project, we’re also busy assembling a serious array of food and drink talent - all of whom feel as strongly about doing it the right way as we do. There'll be no airs and graces, no stuffiness, just beautifully prepared food and drink, served the Yorkshire way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to open our doors and show everyone what we’ve been working on. We’re going to make it somewhere to savour.”

Opening Summer 2024, White Cloth Hall is a new all day food and drink hall from the team behind Leeds’ oldest pub, Whitelock’s - a direct and delicious connection to the finest eating and drinking the North has to offer. Careful renovation has restored White Cloth Hall to its former glory as a destination of cultural and commercial renown, bringing together the region’s most talented chefs, baristas and sommeliers in a celebration of Leeds’ past, present and future.