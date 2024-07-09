Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The affluent district was the highest rated location in the city in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

Woodhouse is the most stylish place to live in Leeds according to a new survey.

In second place in Leeds was Horsforth, Roundhay was third, Bramhope was fourth and Headingly was fifth

Woodhouse, the most stylish place to live in Leeds

The 2017 Hollywood thriller The Hunters’s Prayer was shot at the university’s The Great Hall in Woodhouse

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Leeds.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Woodhouse is the most stylish place to live in Leeds.

"All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Leeds. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.