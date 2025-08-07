Window display brings the City of Culture 2025 to Leeds

Yorkshire Building Society in Leeds has been given a colourful makeover to celebrate Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture.

As part of the mutual’s ongoing partnership with Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, a series of striking vinyl window displays inspired by the district’s heritage and culture are now being showcased in three major cities across the North of England.

The displays, featured in the windows of Yorkshire Building Society branches in Bradford, Manchester and Leeds highlight artwork celebrating Bradford’s rich culture, and includes representations of Bradford’s iconic places, moments and history.

Each vinyl installation transforms the branch windows into a canvas of colour and imagination, celebrating creativity and community pride. The vinyls will remain on display throughout the summer, inviting passersby to pause, reflect, and celebrate an artistic vision of Bradford.

Rich Bowles, Chief Risk Officer at Yorkshire Building Society said: "We’re very proud to support Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, and to help shine a light on this magnificent city and surrounding area. The vinyl window displays, inspired by the places, icons and historic moments of the city, aim to bring a splash of colour and a piece of Bradford to cities across the North.

“We hope to share Bradford’s cultural heartbeat with a wider audience and encourage others to explore the heritage and culture of the city. As a major employer in the region, supporting initiatives like Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture is part of our commitment to improve skills and employability in the places we serve, and helping communities in which we live and work to thrive."

Dan Bates, Executive Director of Bradford 2025 said: “These colourful vinyls quite literally offer a window into Bradford’s creative past, present and future. They’re a superb celebration of the moments, people and places that make Bradford so special.

“It’s fantastic that Yorkshire Building Society is spreading the love for Bradford at branches across the North – and we look forward to continuing to work with their extremely passionate team throughout the rest of 2025.”

Throughout 2025 Yorkshire Building Society is offering colleagues paid leave to undertake volunteering activities to support Bradford 2025 and is aiming to reach over 1,000 young people through its work immersion days – an innovative collaboration with carefully selected schools and colleges in Bradford.

Work immersion days deliver tailored educational sessions focused on employability skills and meaningful workplace experiences, preparing students for the world of work.