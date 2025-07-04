Win for Yorkshire Building Society's Toni Roberts at British Mortgage Awards

The 5K Deposit Mortgage innovation

Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating, after Toni Roberts, senior manager of mortgage propositions, has been named Business Leader of the Year for Development and Innovation at the prestigious British Mortgage Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating, after Toni Roberts, senior manager of mortgage propositions, has been named Business Leader of the Year for Development and Innovation at the prestigious British Mortgage Awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of extraordinary individuals in the mortgage market who drive positive change – both in their own organisations and across the market, and are based on nominations from around the industry. The category Business Leader – Development and Innovation acknowledges those who have introduced fresh thinking into the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes her contribution to the launch of the Leeds-based mutual’s innovative £5k Deposit Mortgage, which combats one of the biggest challenges first-time buyers face when looking to get onto the property ladder – that of saving for a deposit. The product has helped over 1,200 people into their first home since its launch last year.

Toni said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this award and would like to thank all the fantastic colleagues who have supported me along the way. I’m passionate about developing innovative products which make a real difference to our customers, and receiving this accolade demonstrates that we’re meeting a real need in the market.”

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’m delighted that Toni has received this well-deserved award and been recognised for her fantastic contribution to the sector, as we strive to help people to achieve their homeownership dreams.”