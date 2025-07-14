Wimbledon joy served at York care Home

The spirit of Wimbledon came alive at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, as residents enjoyed a week of tennis-themed activities, culminating in a joyful celebration of the Wimbledon Final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at the care home rallied together for their own fun-filled version of tennis, using rackets and balloons to create a safe and inclusive game that had everyone laughing and cheering. The event, affectionately named “Anyone for Tennis?”, saw Mossdale’s ladies leading the charge, embracing the excitement of the tournament with energy and enthusiasm.

Throughout the Wimbledon fortnight, residents watched live matches together, shared afternoon teas, and took part in themed quizzes and crafts, all while celebrating their favourite players and soaking in the tournament atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, Julie Banks said:

Residents at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home playing balloon tennis

"It’s been a wonderful fortnight here at Mossdale. Our residents have absolutely loved being part of the Wimbledon buzz, from balloon tennis to cheering during the finals. It’s created such a positive and uplifting atmosphere throughout the home.

"We wanted to make Wimbledon a special experience for everyone, and seeing the joy it brought was truly heartwarming. The ladies especially enjoyed getting active and having a go with our tennis balloons, there were some impressive volleys!"

Residents also marked the finals weekend with a traditional strawberries and cream celebration, toasting the champions while reminiscing about favourite matches from past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of HC-One’s commitment to enriching the lives of those we care for, Mossdale Residence continues to offer creative and meaningful ways to connect with national events, ensuring every day brings opportunities for joy, movement, and community.

Residents at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home playing balloon tennis

This summer, Mossdale Residence Care Home is offering a special promotion for new residents. Those who move in before 31st August 2025 will receive £1,000 off their first month’s fees, making it the perfect time to experience life in a kind and caring care home community.

To learn more about Mossdale Residence Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.