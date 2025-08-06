What was going on at the SUEZ plant in Huddersfield? Generator lift captured from the sky

Passers-by may have spotted something unusual at the Kirklees Energy-from-Waste facility recently – and for good reason. A specialist team carried out a superheater replacement, captured with drone footage from above.

The carefully planned operation saw the old heater removed and a new one installed using precision crane lifts. The footage offers a rare behind-the-scenes view of the infrastructure that helps turn Kirklees’ waste into energy which produces enough electricity to power around 15,000 homes.

The plant is operated by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK on behalf of Kirklees Council, and plays a vital role in managing approximately 130,000 tonnes of household waste each year.

The new heater forms part of SUEZ’s ongoing investment in the reliability and performance of the facility. Once fully operational, it will continue to help provide power for the grid using non-recyclable waste of which 88% was diverted from landfill and instead used for renewable electricity.

Mark Ryan, Plant Manager, at SUEZ said: “We know quite a few people in the area were curious about the activity on-site. This upgrade ensures we can continue to operate efficiently and sustainably. It’s a great example of the engineering expertise behind the scenes that keeps the essential infrastructure running which manages the borough’s waste.”