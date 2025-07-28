Wetherby Town Council appoints Dianne Rickaby as new Town Clerk

Wetherby, West Yorkshire – Wetherby Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Dianne Rickaby as the new Town Clerk. Dianne assumed her role on 9/7/25, bringing with her a wealth of experience in local government administration and a deep commitment to community service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an extensive background in public sector leadership, Dianne joins Wetherby Town Council at a time of continued growth and civic engagement in the town. Her experience in strategic planning, governance, and community collaboration makes her a valuable asset to the Council and the wider Wetherby community.

Mayor of Wetherby, Connor Mulhall said: “We are delighted to welcome Dianne Rickaby to Wetherby. Her professionalism, experience, extensive knowledge, and enthusiasm stood out throughout the selection process, and we are confident she will play a key role in supporting the Council’s work for the benefit of local residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Town Clerk, Dianne will act as the Council’s chief officer, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations, effective communication, and support for elected Councillors in fulfilling their responsibilities.

New Town Clerk, Wetherby Town Council.

Commenting on her new role, Dianne Rickaby said: “I’m honoured to be joining Wetherby Town Council and look forward to working closely with Councillors, staff, and residents. Wetherby is a vibrant and historic town, and I’m excited to contribute to its continued success and wellbeing.”

Wetherby Town Council extends a warm welcome to Dianne and looks forward to a productive and positive chapter ahead.