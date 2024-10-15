Wetherby charity café visited by thousands marks major milestone

By Melody Mills
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 02:40 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A charity café visited by almost 4,000 people across Wetherby has celebrated its second birthday

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) launched its Welcome Café two years ago to support people of all ages as they battled the cost of living crisis.

The café proved so successful over its 102 weekly sessions that the short term initiative became a permanent fixture as part of Voluntary Action Leeds’ award-winning ‘Warm Spaces’ scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WiSE Chief Operating Officer Mark Dobson, said: “What started out as a short term initiative to help people through winter hardship proved to be a desperately needed social and economic lifeline to lots of people of all ages right here in Wetherby.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

“Although WiSE is best known for its work with isolated, older people, we’ve always emphasised that the Welcome Café is open to absolutely anyone. You don’t need to be over a certain age and you don’t need a referral- we’ll offer a warm welcome and something to eat to anyone who needs our support.

“That’s the ethos behind the Warm Spaces scheme and WiSE’s extended work as a Local Community Anchor Network, supporting vulnerable groups of all ages.”

WiSE’s Welcome Café opens on Tuesdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm at Wetherby Town Hall. Patrons make a donation of their choice in exchange for food and company in a warm and welcoming space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The café is supported by organisations including The Oven Door, Sainsbury’s and Wetherby & District Foodbank. From time-to-time, other local organisations attend the café to offer advice on how people can stay safe, warm and well.

For more information visit www.w-ise.org.uk

Related topics:WetherbyMark Dobson
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice