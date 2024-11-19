Wetherby charity café extends opening to meet growing demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A swell of demand has prompted a much loved Wetherby charity café to extend its opening by an extra day.

The WiSE Owl Café celebrated its 10th birthday last year, but organisers say its new Friday opening is in response to the growing range of customers pouring through its doors.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) originally set up its WiSE Owl Café as a social hub for older residents- but the facility has since developed into a thriving café offering a safe space to meet for people of all ages four days a week.

Emma English, manager at the WiSE Owl Café, said: “The café was becoming busier and busier, so it soon became obvious that opening another day would give additional access to the social hub so many of our valued customers really need.

Emma English is the manager of the WiSE Owl Cafe

“We are also seeing new customers from a wider cross section of the community, so it’s brilliant to be able to service even more people on different days.

“A huge thank you must also go to Boston Spa Village Hall, who have always supported and helped us with the café, and our team of amazing volunteers.”

Last year, at least 9,500 people visited the WiSE Owl Café. This year’s forecast is expected to exceed that total.

The WiSE Owl café now opens on Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm, and on Fridays from 10am to 3pm.

For more information, visit www.w-ise.org.uk