West Yorkshire residents lost over £277,000 to pet fraud, as scammers target families looking for puppies
The shocking figure comes from a Freedom of Information request to Action Fraud, which reveals the scale of the problem across the UK. In total, 455 reports of pet fraud were made in West Yorkshire between 2019 and 2024, with an average victim losing hundreds of pounds.
Nationwide, pet fraud has become a lucrative criminal operation, with con artists setting up convincing adverts on classified sites, often using stolen images or AI-generated content to pose as legitimate breeders. They lure buyers in with cute photos and low prices, then vanish as soon as money is transferred.
Kate Margolis, 39 from Gloucestershire, lost £500 to a fake puppy listing before founding pet verification platform Petproov.com said: “I know the heartbreak first-hand. I transferred £500 for a Golden Retriever I’d fallen in love with online, only to be told it had ‘eaten plastic and died’. I never saw the puppy, or my money, again.
“When I started working at a major pet listings platform, I realised my experience wasn’t rare. These scams are happening every day.”
Kate’s warning is particularly timely as summer holidays are a peak period for pet scams. Fraudsters know that families often search for pets while children are off school and emotions are running high. According to research, online pet adverts increase during the warmer months.*
Kate reveals exactly how pet scammers reel you in, and how to avoid getting ripped off.
“READY TO GO TODAY”
Scammers love urgent phrases like this. “Last one left”, “Lots of interest”, “First come first served”. They want you to panic and pay up before thinking straight. Don’t fall for it.
RECOGNISE THAT PUP?
If the puppy pic looks too perfect, it probably is. Many scammers swipe photos from Google or Instagram. Run a reverse image search, if it shows up on multiple sites, run for the hills.
AI Image on puppy advert used multiple times: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15gLzdUQvr/ https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15nsQdDpZH/
VIDEO CALLS CAN FOOL YOU
A live video might seem safe, but some crooks now use pre-recorded clips or even AI to fake calls. A waggy tail on screen doesn’t mean the pup’s real. Never skip an in-person visit.
ASK FOR ID, AND VERIFY IT
Would you buy a car from someone with no name or address? Of course not. A legit breeder should be happy to show ID, vet records, and proof the pup has been microchipped.
DON’T BANK TRANSFER STRANGERS
Once your money’s gone, it’s gone. Avoid sending money to people you’ve never met. Use secure payment methods, and if anything feels dodgy, walk away.
Kate adds: “We created Petproov to stop this kind of heartbreak. It’s the UK’s first verification platform for pet buyers and breeders, so you know who you’re dealing with.
"But even without the tech, you can protect yourself. Take your time, ask questions and trust your gut.”
Top 20 UK Police Force Areas - Number of Pet Fraud cases reported (2019–2024), from highest to lowest, based on the FOI data:
- Metropolitan – 1,684 cases
- Thames Valley – 616 cases
- West Midlands – 579 cases
- Greater Manchester – 559 cases
- Police Scotland – 490 cases
- Essex – 474 cases
- Hampshire – 471 cases
- West Yorkshire – 455 cases
- Sussex – 425 cases
- Avon & Somerset – 411 cases
- Devon & Cornwall – 369 cases
- Lancashire – 338 cases
- Hertfordshire – 314 cases
- Cheshire – 271 cases
- Staffordshire – 296 cases
- South Yorkshire – 294 cases
- Nottinghamshire – 284 cases
- Leicestershire – 242 cases
- Surrey – 260 cases
- Kent – 239 cases
Top 20 UK police force areas ranked by total money lost to pet fraud (2019–2024), from highest to lowest, based on the FOI data:
- Metropolitan – £1,191,766
- Thames Valley – £352,571
- Greater Manchester – £324,487
- West Yorkshire – £277,804
- West Midlands – £268,174
- Essex – £239,737
- Police Scotland – £201,354
- Kent – £197,536
- Devon & Cornwall – £149,432
- Hertfordshire – £145,013
- Sussex – £141,763
- Hampshire – £179,148
- Merseyside – £115,524
- Leicestershire – £113,678
- South Yorkshire – £110,725
- Staffordshire – £106,967
- Surrey – £89,149
- Nottinghamshire – £100,633
- Cheshire – £101,124
- Norfolk – £101,905