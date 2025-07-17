West Yorkshire housebuilder supports child cancer charity
The charity was set up by Hayley and Craig in memory of their son, Archie, who tragically passed away from a brain tumour in 2021. Through many happy beach holiday memories came the idea for Archie’s Caravan, to provide free holidays for families with a child living with cancer.
The donation was made as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.
Hayley Vaughan, Trustee at the charity and Archie’s mum, said: “We were so shocked and over the moon when we heard we had been chosen to receive a donation for such a generous amount. We are forever grateful for the support as without it we couldn't keep giving the free holidays to families who need it.
“Archie’s Caravan is located in Filey on the Yorkshire coast and is a real home from home for families who really need time away. Our site fees and overall running costs are roughly £15,000 a year, so contributions like this one makes what we do possible.
“I think Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a fantastic initiative that makes such a huge difference to charities like ours, helping them run to the best they possibly can. Everyone at Archie’s Caravan would like to wish Barratt and David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”
The contribution made by the leading housebuilder will help Archie’s Caravan continue to run their home away from home at a high standard, so families can have a free break when they need it most.
Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said:“We’re incredibly proud to support Archie’s Caravan and the important work it does for families that truly need it.
“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant service, putting smiles on children’s faces and ensuring families make lasting memories.”