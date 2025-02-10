West Yorkshire housebuilder donates £500 to local school

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West recently donated £500 to Southroyd Primary School to help improve the school’s ‘The Cabin’ project.

The school, located near the developer’s The Bridleways development in Bradford, received £500 to buy four interactive screens that will be used in ‘The Cabin’, which is used by students for after school clubs, extra classroom space and a hub for community groups.

The donation follows Barratt Homes Yorkshire West’s previous support at the school, where the Commercial team used a ‘Donate a Day’ to clear and tidy the allotment area, rebuild damaged planting beds, and install an additional bed. The team were also able to re-paint the school wall with render paint, so the students can paint a new mural.

Anna Devine, School Business Manager at Southroyd Primary School, said: “We would like to thank Barratt Homes for its very generous donation.

“The Cabin is an important space for our students to learn and grow, and the new interactive screens will help our student’s continued development.”

Lindsey Sills, Commercial Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are pleased to hear that the donation will be useful in helping teaching the students during their classes and after school activities.

“As a leading housebuilder, we believe it is important to invest in the communities in which we build.”

