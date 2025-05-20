West Yorkshire Homebuilder Talks The Talk So Residents Can Walk The Walk

To coincide with National Walking Month in May, national housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents at Ambler’s Meadow and Amblers Chase to take advantage of the many scenic walks around the East Ardsley developments and close by.

As the nights are getting lighter and the weather is getting warmer, there is no better time to put those trainers on and get walking, and East Ardsley is an ideal place to start.

Ardsley Reservoir is located just over a mile away with a 2.6-kilometre track running around the water’s edge. The stunning scenery, abundance of wildlife and the accessibility of the walk makes Ardsley Reservoir the perfect spot for all nature lovers.

For more adventurous ramblers, Middleton Park is a short drive away offering a more complete day out. As well as many varied walking routes through fields and woodlands, there is also a plethora of family activities including fishing lakes and playgrounds. Middleton Railway, which holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest continuously working railway, is also located inside the park where residents can put their feet up and further enjoy the scenery after a long walk.

A little further afield is St Aiden’s Nature Park which offers tranquil and more advanced walks through some of West Yorkshire’s most stunning scenery. Residents may also be lucky enough to spot owls, kestrels and lapwings flying overhead.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire west, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving during National Walking Month.

“East Ardsley is a fantastic place to walk due to the number of parks and green open spaces nearby. Whatever ability you may be, there are many walks in and around the development for everyone to enjoy.”

Ambler’s Meadow and Amblers Chaseprovide residents with the best of both worlds with countryside walks on the doorstep, whilst being situated less than nine miles from Leeds city centre, and a short drive from the M62 and M1 for travel further afield.

To view the range of properties the housebuilder is building across the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.