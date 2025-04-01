West Yorkshire homebuilder hosts book drive for reading charity

By Dan Cole
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 08:32 BST
Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has recently finished hosting a book drive for children’s literacy charity, Bookmark.

The homebuilder encouraged members of staff to donate a variety of books for a number of different age groups, and the book drive resulted in over 100 books being donated to the charity.

Bookmark aims to improve child literacy rates by partnering with schools to encourage a culture of reading for pleasure and prioritising the needs of children in disadvantaged communities who face the greatest barriers to reading.

The charity was founded in 2018 and has since delivered over 40,000 reading sessions, 3,500 reading programmes and provided 505 schools with at least one literacy programme in the 2023-2024 academic year.

B&DWYW - A selection of the books that were donated to Barratt and David Wilson Homes' book driveB&DWYW - A selection of the books that were donated to Barratt and David Wilson Homes' book drive
Emily Jack, CEO at Bookmark, said: “Thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West for your amazing donation of beautiful books.

“These are more important than ever with budget cuts leading to our partner schools not being able to bring in new book resources to their reading spaces.

“Thanks to your generosity, more children in disadvantaged communities will experience the joy of reading."

The Barratt Foundation is proud to be a corporate sponsor of Bookmark and the essential work the charity does to combat child illiteracy.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We're thrilled that our book drive for Bookmark commanded such a successful turnout of donations that can help ensure children develop a passion for reading.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes West Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire.

