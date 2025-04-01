West Yorkshire homebuilder hosts book drive for reading charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has recently finished hosting a book drive for children’s literacy charity, Bookmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder encouraged members of staff to donate a variety of books for a number of different age groups, and the book drive resulted in over 100 books being donated to the charity.

Bookmark aims to improve child literacy rates by partnering with schools to encourage a culture of reading for pleasure and prioritising the needs of children in disadvantaged communities who face the greatest barriers to reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was founded in 2018 and has since delivered over 40,000 reading sessions, 3,500 reading programmes and provided 505 schools with at least one literacy programme in the 2023-2024 academic year.

B&DWYW - A selection of the books that were donated to Barratt and David Wilson Homes' book drive

Emily Jack, CEO at Bookmark, said: “Thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West for your amazing donation of beautiful books.

“These are more important than ever with budget cuts leading to our partner schools not being able to bring in new book resources to their reading spaces.

“Thanks to your generosity, more children in disadvantaged communities will experience the joy of reading."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barratt Foundation is proud to be a corporate sponsor of Bookmark and the essential work the charity does to combat child illiteracy.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We're thrilled that our book drive for Bookmark commanded such a successful turnout of donations that can help ensure children develop a passion for reading.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes West Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire.