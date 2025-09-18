West Yorkshire homebuilder donates vet fees for rescued dogs

Leading homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £500 to Pontefract Dog Rescue to help with its vital work rescuing and rehoming dogs in the local area.

Operating for over 25 years, Pontefract Dog Rescue has been a lifeline for animals in need and now houses up to 10 dogs at once with the aim to one day rehome them.

Luci Jackson from Pontefract Dog Rescue, said: “It was wonderful to hear that we had been chosen for this donation. There are a lot of outgoings that come with rescuing dogs and we rely on generous donations such as these.

“We strive to be a very reputable rehoming service dedicated to giving dogs a fresh start and helping people in very difficult situations. Hundreds of dogs pass through our gates each year, some briefly if we have a suitable home waiting, but others with behavioural issues may be here for a longer period while we work on them. We are dedicated to finding the correct home for all dogs regardless of how long it takes.

B&DWYW - SGB-52351 - Jan from Barratt and David Wilson presenting Pontefract Dog Rescue with their cheque

“This kind donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes will directly fund vet fees for many dogs. The majority of animals we rescue require vaccinations, microchipping and quite often further care if they have come from poor conditions. We have dogs that need ongoing medication as well, so this donation really takes the pressure off us.

“From everyone and every dog from Pontefract Dog Rescue, we would like to offer Barratt and David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”

The rescue centre is located near to Barratt Homes’ Sandy Gate View and David Wilson Homes’ Castle Syke Grange developments which are set to launch later this year, offering expertly crafted homes, perfectly suited to a wide variety of buyers.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Supporting the local communities where we build is central to our values as a leading housebuilder, and we are thrilled to contribute to the incredible efforts of Pontefract Dog Rescue.

B&DWYW - SGB-52367 - Jan from Barratt and David Wilson Homes with Luci and Helen from Pontefract Dog Rescue and puppies

“We hope this donation can help them in their mission to rescue and rehome dogs in desperate need, whilst letting its hardworking team know that their work is both recognised and appreciated.”

To find out more about the service, visit the website at Pontefract Dog Rescue.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire and David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.