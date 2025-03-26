West Yorkshire Developer Offers Insight Into New Expertly Designed Show Home

David Wilson Homes recently launched its Amblers Chase development in East Ardsley, where its new show home is offering home buyers the very latest interior design inspiration.

The new Berney show home was styled by award-winning interior designers, Edward Thomas Interiors, ensuring property seekers can be assured they will be up to date with the latest trends.

Andy Richardson, Director at Edward Thomas Interiors, said: “The four bedroom Berney show home at Amblers Chase epitomises the ‘quiet luxury’ trend. Its design celebrates subtlety, restraint and has an understated elegance. A navy and soft grey colour palette is combined with metallic accents and statement lighting to give a luxurious, hotel feel.

“Pattern is key to bringing this trend to life and house hunters will notice different uses throughout the Berney. Botanical and tropical print wallpaper add warmth to the living room, stairs and guest bedroom, while the main bedroom has a full height bespoke headboard with a paisley design, which is a reimagined twist on the ‘sweet paisley’ trend from last year.

“This year’s arts and crafts influence can also be seen in some of our design detailing, such as the turned wood table legs on the dining table and wall art in the main bedroom.”

Located on Bradford Road, the new development will offer a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes designed to cater to a wide range of buyers.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The Berney show home has been designed to help buyers envision their lives at the development. Through carefully crafted rooms and a timeless colour scheme, Edward Thomas Interiors has really brought the home to life.

“Amblers Chase is ideal for anyone looking for modern living. We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, and with a range of schemes and offers available including deposit and mortgage contributions, we would recommend eager home buyers to act soon.”

Situated in East Ardsley, Amblers Chase will offer house hunters the chance to join a thriving local village with an abundance of local conveniences.

The development provides the best of both worlds with countryside walks on the doorstep, whilst being less than nine miles from Leeds city centre, and a short drive from the M62 and M1 for travel further afield.

For more information about Amblers Chase, call the sales team on 0330 3558 469.

To view the range of properties the housebuilder is building across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.