West Yorkshire Bed Company ComfoRest Enhances Online Presence with Launch of User-Friendly New UK Website

UK-based business ComfoRest, known for manufacturing a wide range of high-quality ottoman and divan beds, has launched an upgraded website designed to simplify navigation and highlight its UK-made products. The newly redesigned platform offers greater customisation options across its bed and mattress offerings, aimed at helping customers achieve improved sleep quality and maximised bedroom functionality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bed manufacturer ComfoRest, situated in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has unveiled its newly improved UK website, aimed at showcasing an extensive variety of locally-produced ottoman and divan beds, as well as ergonomic mattresses.

The freshly-launched platform, created with ease of use and heightened visual appeal in mind, now allows customers a wider array of bespoke features. Consumers can select from numerous colour schemes, fabrics, storage solutions, headboard styles, and mattress types to match their particular sleeping comfort and bedroom requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At ComfoRest, we're more than just a bedding company; we're your partners in achieving better sleep,” commented a company spokesperson. “Discover our collection via our new website today, and let us help you find your perfect match.”

ComfoRest’s revamped website, seen on the laptop, lets shoppers customise UK-made ottoman beds with lift-up storage like the model pictured.

ComfoRest emphasises its commitment to UK-based manufacturing, handling production exclusively in-house. This model, according to the company, ensures precise quality control standards and supports the local economy while enabling competitive pricing.

The firm’s diverse product lines include divan beds ranging in size from small doubles—ideal for compact living spaces—to spacious super king beds for customers desiring maximum comfort. Each divan features attractive headboards and storage drawers, combining design elegance with practical space-saving advantages.

Also showcased prominently are ComfoRest’s ottoman beds, equipped with a convenient lift-up storage compartment beneath the mattress, which optimises storage solutions for customers dealing with limited bedroom space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ComfoRest additionally provides a wide selection of mattresses, including memory foam for balanced firmness, luxurious options crafted with natural fillings such as silk and cashmere, and orthopaedic designs engineered to offer targeted support. Each mattress is manufactured in line with stringent British quality and safety standards, utilising high-quality spring systems ranging from traditional open coil to modern pocket springs.

In addition to providing personalised product recommendations, ComfoRest delivers supplementary services such as professional bed assembly and removal of old beds, although additional fees apply.

According to the spokesperson, “Our ergonomic mattresses and beds offer undisturbed, restorative sleep with full-body support—no more tossing and turning. At ComfoRest, we're committed to quality sleep and a clutter-free sanctuary.”

ComfoRest has operated within West Yorkshire for more than a decade, serving customers nationwide through its evolving online presence. The enhanced website forms part of its ongoing strategy to attract new customers and offer existing clients an improved shopping experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, ComfoRest has built a reputation over the past decade for consistently providing customers across the UK with a diverse collection of ottoman and divan beds, alongside expertly designed mattresses. To explore the updated website and product range further, please visit comforest.co.uk