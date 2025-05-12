'Welcome to the Dark Ages' Exhibition Now Open - Behold the Slayeux Tapestry at the Epic DOOM™: The Dark Ages event at the Royal Armouries

The 'Welcome to the Dark Ages' exhibition at the Royal Armouries in Leeds was opened by the Slayer himself – Olivier "The Dutch Giant" Richters in full DOOM armour. The collaboration between publisher Bethesda and the Royal Armouries is running from Friday 9 May to Friday 16 May and invites fans of history and gaming alike to explore a unique artistic tribute to the iconic DOOM videogames, blending real-world medieval weaponry and historical design with the myth and futuristic mayhem of the latest game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the exhibition is the Slayeux Tapestry — an 11-metre, hand-stitched display inspired by the famed Bayeux Tapestry (which chronicles the Norman Conquest of England in 1066). Meticulously designed by French illustrator Simon De Thuillières, the tapestry uses iconic imagery to depict the dynamic battles featured in the upcoming DOOM: The Dark Ages, which is being developed by id Software.

“It was a huge honour to reimagine the brutal saga of the DOOM Slayer through this medieval lens,” says illustrator Simon De Thuillières. “I take a lot of inspiration from videogames, so transforming the Slayer’s epic battles into a tapestry steeped in medieval style was both a challenge and a thrill. I can’t wait to hear what fans think of the blend of history and hellfire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event launched in spectacular fashion with an appearance from Olivier Richters — the world-renowned strongman and Reacher star, also known as “The Dutch Giant.” Dressed in full DOOM Slayer armour. Richters helped cut the ribbon on the experience that features a number of displays inspired by DOOM: The Dark Ages, all brought to life inside the UK’s iconic arms and armour museum.

‘Welcome to the Dark Ages’ invites fans of history and gaming to explore an artistic tribute to the iconic DOOM videogame franchise!

“This collaboration is a thrilling fusion of art, history, and video game culture,” said Steve Merrett, Northern European Marketing and Communications Director for Bethesda. “With Welcome to the Dark Ages, we wanted to give fans a chance to step into the world of DOOM: The Dark Ages and see how deeply it draws from real-world medieval history. With the Slayeux Tapestry sitting alongside the incredible collection of historic arms and armour, there’s no better place to bring the Slayer’s brutal legacy to life than the Royal Armouries.”

Florence Symington, Director of Brand and Audiences for the Royal Armouries: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Bethesda and the DOOM team, hosting this innovative new exhibition amongst our historic collection of arms and armour. We are always seeking ways to share our expertise and reach more people than ever before. Welcome to the Dark Ages offers a rare and exciting opportunity to engage new audiences with the rich heritage, artistry and history of arms and armour. Across the exhibition, visitors will get a fascinating insight into how centuries-old craftsmanship has influenced the weaponry and design of DOOM: The Dark Ages. We’re excited to have the universe of DOOM sit alongside our collection here at the Royal Armouries.”

The exhibition is free to all visitors attending the Royal Armouries between Friday 9 May and Friday 16 May. For more information, visit https://royalarmouries.org/leeds/whats-on/slayeux-tapestry-doom-the-dark-ages.