‘We Refuse Abuse’ campaign calls for end to violence against waste staff

A campaign to curb aggression against waste and recycling workers got underway this week as figures published by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK (SUEZ) revealed a worrying 42% increase in serious verbal and physical abuse by members of the public towards frontline staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We Refuse Abuse’ will run throughout August to highlight the almost daily occurrences of violence and aggression against SUEZ collection crews, street cleansing workers and staff based at household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

Last year, there were 318 reported encounters where aggression was directed towards a SUEZ staff member. Just over 240 of these happened at household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) like the ones that we operate in Kirklees, with 78 incidents occurring out in the community for our collection crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster in South Yorkshire tops the list for the abuse of street crews accounting for almost half of all incidents with 37 occasions where collection crews had to deal with dangerous drivers and aggression from members of the public. Staff in Calderdale reported 4 incidents in 2024.

In 2024 there was a 42% increase in the number of reported incidents of abuse towards SUEZ staff

Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “Any instance of aggression towards our waste and recycling workers is one too many. These men and women are simply doing their job, and it cannot be accepted, in any type of workplace, that you get abused simply for enforcing the rules and regulations.

“This campaign highlights the importance of the work of our waste and recycling officers for the City of Doncaster. As a council, we value their work extremely highly and their safety and wellbeing are up there with our highest priorities, which is why we are proud to support this campaign.”

Cllr Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Staff in waste and recycling services work really hard and make such a valuable contribution to our communities. They’re a vital part of the teamwork to achieve our climate action targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, Calderdale staff were on the receiving end of four reported incidents of violent or aggressive behaviour in 2024. No one deserves this when doing their job and the behaviour will not be tolerated.”

A short film (We Refuse Abuse - YouTube) created to accompany the campaign shares attacks captured on CCTV and bodycams which includes a member of the public vandalising a manned street cleansing vehicle with a screwdriver.

The film also shows the impact of this type of aggression on two workers in the South West who were threatened and attacked by members of the public. Simon Collett had an unknown liquid thrown in his face whilst his colleague James Maughn was told he would “have his throat ripped out” by a visitor to the HWRC. The lasting impact and trauma on both men is evident in their testimonies.

This rise in incidents at SUEZ mirrors a disturbing national trend impacting frontline workers across various sectors and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has identified waste collection work as a higher-risk profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK CEO, John Scanlon said: "Millions of people use recycling centres every year - the overwhelming majority of these visitors are wonderful and the main reason many of our colleagues enjoy their front-facing roles.

“However, a very small minority of aggressive individuals have caused members of our team enormous stress and upset and we want to ensure this upward trend in verbal and physical assaults does not continue.”

SUEZ operates recycling centres on behalf of local councils and these publicly funded facilities are provided free of charge for the disposal of household waste. However, flashpoints can occur when trade waste is refused.

Similarly, frustrations can arise during busy periods if queues are moving slowly or staff ask to see the contents of a black bag to ensure material that could be reused or recycled is not being disposed of incorrectly. But colleagues are simply doing their jobs and ensuring visitors, and the site, comply with regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUEZ is reinforcing its commitment to staff safety through various measures, including enhanced training, improved reporting mechanisms, and working closely with local authorities and law enforcement to address incidents. Frontline waste management staff provide essential services contributing to public health and environmental protection, and should be able to go about their work free from harassment and abuse.

John Scanlon added:"The people driving the refuse collection vehicle or standing next to a bay at a recycling centre don’t make the rules, but they are very often on the receiving end of unacceptable behaviour. We are committed to supporting our employees and working with local authorities and the police to ensure that all incidents are taken seriously and appropriate action is taken against offenders. Together, we refuse abuse".

​