A sinkhole that appeared in Leeds city centre has reportedly deepened, amid complaints that immediate action is needed.

Thomas Crompton said he is left “really disappointed” by the lack of communication from Leeds City Council after one of his company wagons became stuck in the sinkhole.

It opened on Water Lane last Monday (October 28) and has been causing disruption along the key city centre route since then.

The Thomas Crompton wagon has been stuck in the sinkhole on Water Lane since | Thomas Crompton

Mr Crompton said that a member of staff at his company, Thomas Crompton Demolitions Limited, had to leave one of the 32-tonne wagons after a wheel became lodged in the sinkhole.

He told the YEP today (October 4) that the sinkhole has now deepened and that he intends to appeal for charges from the council.

Mr Crompton said: “I’ve been trying to liaise with the council to see who’s taking control but no one will come back to me. No one’s had the courtesy to call.

“Yesterday, there was a further collapse and the wagon dropped into the hole further.

The sinkhole on Water Lane in Leeds became deeper on Sunday | Thomas Crompton

“I’ve had to put a driver there constantly to see what’s happening. We’ve been told it’s going to sink further unless somebody takes control.”

He added: “The road’s closed but there needs to be more work behind the scenes.

“Even if someone just had the courtesy to say what the plan is but we have been left in the dark. It’s just appalling that we can’t get hold of anybody.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “For the safety of all road users, the affected section of the road on Water Lane remains closed to traffic and pedestrians with a short diversion route established along Sweet Street and Bath Lane.

“Our Highways team is currently investigating the cause of the void with other asset owners, including Yorkshire Water and exploring possible solutions to address the issue. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and are working diligently to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”