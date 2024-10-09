Watch 'exhilarating' video made by Leeds man of drone flying through Post Hill in Pudsey
Antony Newby said that after years of practice he was finally able to nail the clip of the drone swerving around the trees at Post Hill in Pudsey.
Mr Newby shared the clip, which you can view above, on social media and it has amassed thousands of views and responses.
He told the YEP that he has been interested in flying drones for 10 years and that recently he has been getting to grips with using first-person view (FPV) drones to create more-immersive clips.
Having made corporate pieces for the likes of Bramley Cafe and Leeds City Museum, Mr Newby focused on making one for one of his favourite sites in Leeds.
“It’s somewhere I’ve gone for years”, he said. “It’s really scenic and it’s somewhere that is great for a run.”
He added: “The FPV drones are totally different as you can do a lot more with them when it comes to flying around and getting smooth turns and dives.
“You have a lot more control of them and when you’re manning it it’s a really exhilarating experience. You get a massive adrenaline rush from just flying them.”
The video clip shared from Post Hill that has been widely praised by locals sees Antony fly above the wooded area before swooping down through the trees and passing by him as he controls the operation from a bench.
“It’s taken years of experience to get to this point where I can fly like a bird”, he said.
Post Hill is a historic site in the city. During the Second World War it housed prisoners of war in camps built nearby and also housed two anti-aircraft guns.
The name Post Hill has origins from The Yorkshire Post which sponsored events in the Mid 1920s and then brought the land in 1925 so the Leeds Motor Club could hold races.
