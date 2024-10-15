Ware Kay Solicitors appoints Samantha Sinclair as Head of the Family Department

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading law firm Ware & Kay incorporating Pearsons & Ward Solicitors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Sinclair as Head of the Family Department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With offices in York, Wetherby, and Malton, the firm welcomes Samantha, who brings over 12 years of specialised experience in family law to the team.

Samantha Sinclair is an expert in all aspects of family law and relationship breakdowns, with a particular focus on complex cases involving children. In her new role, she will oversee a range of services, including divorce, separation, child arrangements, financial provision for children, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and cohabitation agreements. Her commitment to providing attentive service during challenging times is central to her approach, ensuring that clients feel supported and respected throughout the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from York, Samantha is well known in the area and has built a reputation for her dedication and expertise. She completed her legal education at Leeds Metropolitan University and The York College of Law, earning a Graduate Diploma in Law in 2008 and a Distinction in the Legal Practice Course in Commercial and Private Law in 2010. After beginning her career at a firm in York, Samantha gained extensive experience in family law and trained in Collaborative Law through Resolution, a professional body dedicated to resolving family disputes constructively.

Samantha Sinclair Head of Family Dept (left) and Johanne Spittle, Director of Litigation & Dispute Resolution (right)

Commenting on her appointment, Samantha expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am looking forward to joining such a great firm that has established strong personal relationships with its clients through networking and delivering a high level of service. Family matters are often complex, and I always aim to work with my clients to achieve the best outcomes during difficult times. My strength lies in helping clients navigate the challenges of relationship breakdowns with dignity and fairness."

She added, "I have successfully represented a broad range of clients, including those with complex, high-value cases involving business assets. Ware & Kay has a significant opportunity in the marketplace, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success by working with my new colleagues."

Johanne Spittle, Director & Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution at Ware & Kay, welcomed Samantha to the team, saying, "We are delighted that someone with such recognised experience and talent in family law has joined us. Samantha’s appointment is a key part of building a strong family law team as we move into our next phase of growth. Her professionalism, approachability, and commitment to outstanding client service align perfectly with our values. Samantha’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver high-quality legal services to both established and new clients."

Samantha will be based in the York office but will also see clients at the firm's Wetherby and Malton offices, providing comprehensive support across the region.