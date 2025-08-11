Walkers complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise thousands for charity in memory of colleague

Organised by the Leeds office of professional services group Gateley, the group embarked on the 24-mile round trip in honour of much-missed colleague Martin Barnes, who sadly passed away after a courageous battle with illness last year.

Martin, who was a senior associate in the construction team, was an avid walker and had previously completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge with colleagues at Gateley. It was therefore fitting that 28 of his family, friends and former colleagues followed in his footsteps to take in the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

The group chose to further honour his memory by raising crucial funds for The Brain Tumour Charity, the world's leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

Following incredible support, a total of £5,660 was raised and this figure was matched by Gateley taking the ultimate total to £11,320. Donations are still being welcomed and can be made by visiting this link.

Roger McCourt, partner and head of Gateley’s Leeds office, said: “We were really pleased that despite the horrendous weather in the morning and a forecast of thunderstorms, plus a 4am alarm call, we completed the challenge on what was an incredibly special day. Walking with some of Martin’s friends and family, it was a reminder that it was a day he would have really enjoyed taking part in.

“We’ve been amazed with the fundraising efforts and have smashed all expectations as to what we could do, which is testament to how much Martin meant to so many.”

Lily Finlay, community fundraiser for The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “The Brain Tumour Charity thanks everyone involved at Gateley in Leeds for their ongoing support of our work, both in their fundraising and vital awareness raising. Their generous donations will help fund our crucial work; pioneering research, supporting families going through the devastating experience of a brain tumour diagnosis, and campaigning for change. We are honoured to continue supporting their fundraising efforts this year as their chosen charity of the year.”

1 . Contributed Gateley walkers complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Gateley walkers complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Gateley walkers complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Gateley walkers complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge Photo: Submitted Photo Sales