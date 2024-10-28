Wakefield will go to the Ball thanks to panto return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield residents are preparing for the performance of the year as Theatre Royal Wakefield announces the return of the pantomime with a show-stopping adaptation of Cinderella.

Welcoming Chris Hannon as Ponty and Sam Nixon as Buttons back to the stage, alongside Hannah Nuttall who will return to play Cinderella, Chris Chilton who plays Cass, Meg Elsegood as Fairy Godmother, the cast also features new additions with Frankie Bounds playing Prince Charming and Natalie Winsor taking on the role of Drusilla.

The tale, as has become tradition, takes a classic twist with references to local businesses and attractions from across the district.

With the promise of glittering sets, gorgeous costumes, and glorious music, performances take place from Tuesday 26 November to Sunday 5 January with two relaxed performances on Thursday 5 December and two British Sign Language signed performances on 12 December.

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Executive Director, Katie Town, comments: “There is always a great atmosphere as we countdown to the launch of the Pantomime. After all, it’s the performance of the year!

“We are delighted to welcome an incredible cast yet again. We can’t wait to see the reaction from the audience. There are going to be lots of laughs as we deliver Cinderella with a Wakefield twist.”

Performances begin on Tuesday 26 November from 7pm with ticket prices starting at just £15. For further details, please visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024 and for regular updates follow: @Theatre Royal Wakefield on Facebook, @trwakefield for regular tweets, and @theatreroyalwakefield on Instagram.