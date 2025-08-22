Wakefield care home crowned winner in HC-One’s National ‘Gardens in Bloom’ competition

The annual initiative encourages HC-One care homes across the UK to get creative with their outdoor spaces, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of gardening while strengthening ties with the local community and promoting sustainable practices.

Snapethorpe Hall Care Home wowed the judges with its vibrant and inclusive outdoor space, “The Heart of Snapethorpe Hall,” designed for wellbeing, community connection, and biodiversity. At the entrance of Snapethorpe Hall’s garden, visitors are greeted by a large battery-operated clock, placed within a tyre the home has created. The clock is very visible and easy to notice for residents to be able to see the time. It makes a sensation for every visitor and at night it is illuminated by the solar light ladybugs.

The centrepiece of the garden is a large butterfly-shaped vertical planter, crafted from repurposed wooden pallets. Painted with bright, hand-drawn floral designs by residents, colleagues, and family members, the structure holds an array of colourful flowerpots bursting with petunias, lobelia, and geraniums. The butterfly not only adds striking visual charm but also symbolises transformation and community spirit.

There is also another strategically placed attraction which is the flower corner made of tyres. Donations of plants, compost, spray paint and imagination, have filled an empty space and leave a beautiful lasting impression on visitors.

The team also created a productive vegetable plot at the front of the home, a concept created by Eileen Peace, growing tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapeños, and strawberries, as well as hanging baskets designed by residents David and Stephen Gooden. Around the home, bright floral displays, painted mushrooms, and wildlife-friendly planting enhance both the beauty and biodiversity of the grounds.

The garden project was a true community effort, with families, friends, and local businesses donating materials, plants, and their time. Contributors included Hampson’s Garden Centre, B&Q Wakefield, Park Tavern Pub Ossett and its customers. Community members even crafted decorative elements such as a handmade butterfly for the patio and a painted butterfly head with striking eyes. Contributions to the paintings on the butterfly were made by residents Tommy Maplethorpe, David, Margaret Barnes, as well as several volunteers. Donations ranged from cash and plants to compost, sand, tyres, and cement.

Residents worked alongside local volunteers, families, and even young helpers to paint pots, plant seeds, and bring the garden to life. This intergenerational collaboration brought joy, purpose, and meaningful connections for everyone involved.

Snapethorpe Hall has embraced several eco-friendly practices to create a more sustainable garden, including solar-powered lighting, rainwater collection, composting, peat-free soil, and planting sunflowers to improve soil health and attract pollinators. Bird-friendly plants and feeders help support local wildlife, reflecting the home’s commitment to both environmental care and community wellbeing.

Resident David shared his horticultural skills by demonstrating plant propagation techniques, while fellow resident Tommy played a vital role in keeping the plants watered. The garden has also inspired the creation of a new weekly gardening club, ensuring the space continues to flourish throughout the seasons.

Daniela Manea, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Snapethorpe Hall Care Home, said:

“Winning this award means so much to all of us at Snapethorpe Hall. Our garden has truly become the heart of our home, a place where residents, families, and the community come together. Watching everyone’s ideas, skills, and kindness blossom alongside the plants has been inspiring. It’s proof that when people work together, something beautiful can grow.”

The HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition gave participants freedom to explore creative ideas, from wildlife gardens to sensory patches and vegetable plots. Five regional finalists, as well as an overall winner, were selected from across England, Scotland, and Wales, based on creativity, community engagement, and sustainable gardening practices.

Regional finalists received a plaque and gardening hamper including includes a plaque, gardening gloves multipack, personalised gardening tools, personalised decorative garden sign (Gardens in Bloom 2025), In the garden' hand cream trio set, gardening tool tote bag, Lindt chocolates, gift wrapping: wicker basket, flower seed sacks, RHS Gardening Through the Year: month-by-month Planning Instructions and Inspiration, and planting planner. Whilst as the overall winner, judged by James Tugendhat, Chief Executive Officer at HC-One, Snapethorpe Hall Care Home received a trophy, plaque, gardening hamper, and a £300 gift voucher kindly sponsored and donated by Real Trade Supplies.

