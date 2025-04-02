Wakefield business makes £1,000 donation to bereavement charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A children and young people’s bereavement support charity in Wakefield has received a £1,000 donation from a business in the city.

The donation was made to Star Bereavement, a charity that offers support to bereaved children, young people, and their families. The charity offers peer, group and individual support meetings.

Jess from Star Bereavement in Wakefield said: “On behalf of myself and the team at Star Bereavement, I’d like to thank the team at Amazon in Wakefield for this donation. Donations like this mean we can continue to support those going through grief and support them to navigate and rebuild their lives.”

David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, added: “Star Bereavement has a huge impact on the Wakefield community, and we’re proud to support the charity with this donation. Dealing with the grief isn’t easy, and we’re glad to lend a helping hand to the charity with this donation and hope it boosts their efforts.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.

To further support the work Star Bereavement do with young people contact [email protected] or donate through their website www.starbereavement.org.uk