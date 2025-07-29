‘Voice notes’ are dividing Leeds: Millennials love them… but Boomers HATE them

Voice notes are dividing Leeds - Millennials love them, while their parents’ and grandparents’ generation loathe them, a new study suggests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from mobile network operator Talkmobile – who believe conversation is the best communication – reveals a growing trend towards sending audio clips over WhatsApp.

The feature was introduced in 2013, and the Meta-owned platform estimates that some seven billion voice notes are sent worldwide every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Talkmobile study reveals Millennials - adults aged 28 to 43 – are the most prolific voice note senders in Leeds, with almost three-quarters (72%) saying they are regular users.

The older the mobile user, the less likely they are to send a voice note, according to the survey of 2,000 Brits.

In Leeds, Millennials are also the generation that sends the most, with an average of 20 voice notes a week.

Their main reason for recording audio clips, according to nearly two-thirds (64%) of millennials to half polled, is convenience, as they say that voice notes help them ‘save time’.

More than two in five Millennials (44%) prefer voice notes because they are ‘easier than typing out a message’ while exactly two in five (40%) admit that they ‘can’t be bothered to type a message’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Leeds' post-war ‘Baby Boom’ generation – aged 60 to 78 – is the least likely to send an audio clip of themselves, with less just over a quarter (27%) using the feature.

Over a third (36%) of Leeds-based Boomers say that they are a ‘waste of time’ while almost one in five (18%) say that they ‘can’t stand them’ and ‘if you can’t be bothered to text, don’t send me a voice-note’.

The older the mobile user, the less likely they are to send a voice note, according to the survey of 2,000 Brits.

On average across the UK, Boomers send just one voice note per week, Gen X send around one a day, and Millennials fire off around 17 every week, or just over two per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half of Brits (57%) are regular voice note senders, with women (65%) – who send an average of 16 per week - being the bigger users than men (48%), who fire-off 13 per week.

The biggest reason for sending voice notes is that they ‘save time’, according to four in 10 (42%) Brits, while three in 10 (32%) say it’s ‘easier than typing out a message’.

Gen Z send the longest voice notes, averaging 12 minutes. The length of clip decreases as users get older, with Boomers recording the shortest audio, at around two minutes.

And, four in 10 (41%) Boomers admit they ‘never listen to the end’ of a voice note, compared to around four in 10 (39%) Gen Z who ‘always’ listen to the full clip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talkmobile - who have an industry-leading customer-rated Trustpilot score of 4.7 - is committed to giving UK customers a straightforward mobile service with great prices and great coverage.

The mobile network operator prides itself in answering customer service calls in 20 seconds and solving any issues promptly.

A Talkmobile spokesman said: “To voice note or not to voice note, that is the question.

“At Talkmobile, we believe conversation is the best form of communication because it connects people in real-time.

“No need to text or send a voice note then await a reply – our advisors jump straight onto solving any issue, meaning customers can soon get back on with their day.”