Visitors Invited to Explore Four New House Styles at Special Event in Honley

A leading housebuilder is giving house buyers in Honley the chance to step inside four brand new homes at a special event on Saturday 15 March 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes will have a team on hand at its Holmebank Gardens development in Honley, to give visitors a chance to see inside four completely different types of home to experience the wonderful living spaces on offer.

“We have worked hard to prepare these homes to help our buyers see the different layouts in some of our most popular house types,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “All are ready to move into and with a great range of offers available, visitors could be enjoying their new Miller home in a matter of weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes available to view are the four-bedroom Oakwood priced at £439,995; the four-bedroom Cedarwood priced at £459,995, the five-bedroom Thetford priced at £529,995 and the superb five-bedroom Castleford show home which is expertly designed and provides great interior decor inspiration.

Holmebank Gardens, Honley

“Being able to view these stunning family homes can help people get a sense of how the property could work for them,” said Debbie. “With a great range of offers currently available it’s the perfect opportunity to secure a brand new home and begin a house buying journey with Miller Homes.”

Currently the housebuilder is offering to make a contribution to Stamp Duty, or 5% deposit paid, or six months of their new mortgage paid or utilise the Own New scheme which reduces monthly mortgage payments for a set period of time.

Prospective buyers can also take advantage of the housebuilders Pre-Reserve option, where a plot can be pre-reserved online, and secured with the necessary deposit by visiting the development within 72 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sales centre at Holmebank Gardens is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Holmebank Gardens by Miller Homes in Honley

Holmebank Gardens is located at Woodhead Road, Honley, HD9 6PR.

Further information about all offers and plots available can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/holmebank-gardens.aspx