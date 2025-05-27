Vibrant new mural brings colour to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice has been transformed with a stunning new mural, designed to bring brightness and joy to patients, families, and staff alike.

The artwork, created by local artist Jamie Steward – also known as Cortisol Kid - came to life after Sue Ryder’s Community Fundraiser Michael Tarbatt had the idea to brighten up an area of the hospice building with vibrant colours.

Michael shared the reason behind the mural: “The inspiration behind organising the mural stemmed from when I had cancer during lockdown and had to undergo chemotherapy.

“The best way I found to describe what chemo felt like was that all my senses were being dulled. I particularly felt that the world and its colours were literally less bright. So, after coming through all that and being cancer-free, it became important to me to surround myself with as much vibrant colour as possible.”

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice mural, painted by Cortisol Kid

Michael went on to say that he saw the untouched brick wall at the hospice as a metaphor for his experience with cancer, so he set out to create something uplifting for patients, families, and the dedicated medical staff at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Michael said: "I really wanted to bring some colour to our patients and their families, to hopefully give them a little boost when they are feeling low. I also wanted to give something back to our fantastic medical staff who give so much to their patients. Hopefully, it is a little bit of beauty that will help them to keep on giving the vital care that they do."

Michael reached out to artist Cortisol Kid, whose previous work throughout the local community had left a lasting impression.

Jamie said: "I’m so pleased to have created this mural at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. I hope everyone can enjoy it - Sue Ryder does incredible work and knowing that my painting can bring a bit of joy to someone's day is really special."

Michael added: “Jamie is an incredibly talented artist and the beautiful piece that he has created will offer a moment of peace and joy to all our patients, their families and all who work here at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.”

For more information or to support Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/wheatfields