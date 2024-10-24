Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds has made a donation to Leeds LDM Basketball to support the purchase of new kits for its teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LDM Basketball, founded in 2019, is a project dedicated to increasing basketball opportunities for young people in some of the city’s most deprived communities. Since its inception, it has grown into one of the region's leading basketball providers, offering weekly sessions to hundreds of players and using sport as a tool to inspire and uplift.

Leeds LDM Basketball's mission is clear: "To Change Lives and Create Opportunity Through Basketball." The organisation is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of young people through the sport, and this latest support from Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds will help the teams feel united and proud in their new kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dealership, located near the heart of LDM Basketball’s base, is keen to be part of this brilliant community initiative and to help expand opportunities for the next generation. It is hoped the partnership between Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds and LDM Basketball will grow in the future to further support local young people.

The team shows off their new kit

John Steele, General Manager of Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds, commented: "We are delighted to support LDM Basketball, a fantastic initiative that is changing lives in our community. Basketball is a great way to engage young people, offering them the opportunity to develop their skills and confidence. We hope that this is the start of a long and fruitful partnership, where we can continue to support the young people of Leeds in meaningful ways."

The team at LDM Basketball and the players are excited about the new kits and the ongoing support from Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds, as they continue their mission to use basketball as a force for good in the community.

Loran Lewis, Director of Leeds LDM Basketball, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Vertu Jaguar Land Rover Leeds for their generous support. The new kits will not only bring a sense of pride and unity to our teams but also enhance the experience for our players. Partnerships like this allow us to continue delivering on our mission to change lives through basketball, and we look forward to growing this relationship to create even more opportunities for the young people we serve."