VE Day 80 celebrated in style at Yorkshire care homes

Two Yorkshire care homes proudly welcomed the community to join residents and their relatives for a joyful and nostalgic celebration marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Care UK’s Chocolate Works, in York, and Mayfield View, in Ilkley, pulled out all the stops to commemorate the poignant anniversary of Victory in Europe, and hosted their own 1940s-themed street parties with delicious food and entertainment.

At Chocolate Works, guests enjoyed dancing and singing along to live entertainment from local artist Marina Mae, while guests at Mayfield View got their toes tapping to a live performance from brass band.

Chocolate Works resident, Margaret, aged 89, reflected on her memories of the important time, saying: “I was only a young girl at the time, but I can still remember it. We had a big party down our street, and I was allowed to stay up late, so I was very happy! It’s so important we remember and mark this day, we mustn’t forget.”

Katie Cliff, Home Manager at Mayfield View, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating VE Day 80 with residents, their families and the Ilkley community. Everyone was in high spirits as we marked this momentous occasion, but we also took time to reflect on the poignancy of the milestone.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came along, and a big thank you to the entire team for making this celebration possible.”

Jo Pickering, Deputy Manager at Chocolate Works, said: “It was a privilege to honour this important anniversary and to see the residents enjoying the performance from Marina Mae, food and company of the community as they shared their memories of times gone by. It’s so important to enable residents to foster meaningful connections with the local community and for us to host nostalgic events that can prompt reminiscence, so our VE Day celebration was a roaring success.”

Chocolate Works and Mayfield View have been designed to deliver the very best standards of residential, dementia, nursing and respite care, and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The homes have been configured into a series of neighbourhoods to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents. There is also plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation.

For more information on Chocolate Works, contact Customer Relations Manager, Gladys Hentsch on [email protected]. Further information is available at careuk.com/chocolate-works

For more information about Mayfield View, contact Home Manager, Katie Cliff [email protected]. Further information is available at careuk.com/mayfield-view