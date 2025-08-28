Updated planning application submitted for landmark Eggborough extension

Updated plans for the development of a landmark sustainable community to the south west of Selby have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council for consideration.

Banks Property is looking to create an integrated extension to the village of Eggborough, which would offer new low carbon homes, enhanced local transport links, a new primary school and nursery, a local centre including retail units, assisted living units, new areas of accessible public open space, other local services and a range of environmental benefits.

The family firm submitted its original planning application in October 2023 after factoring in feedback gathered through a range of local community and stakeholder consultations.

Since then, the Banks project team has been working with North Yorkshire Council’s planning officers to review the different elements of its Eggborough West proposals and has now produced an update to the planning application which it is hoping will come before the Council’s planning committee before the end of the year.

The access arrangements that were initially proposed for Weeland Road have been replaced with a single roundabout, while changes have also been made to area identified for the primary school, internal roads and the landscaping of the development.

The Eggborough West development would see up to 1,500 energy efficient properties of all types being built on a 70-hectare site to the west of the village.

Its proximity to the growing Core 62 and Konect62 employment hubs would provide new housing options for people and businesses looking to move to the area, while it would also see a network of high quality, green open spaces with a variety of wildlife habitats being created across the site.

Around 295 full-time jobs would be supported on the Eggborough West site during its construction period, with a further 370 jobs being indirectly supported through substantial investment in the regional supply chain.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “We are looking to create a high quality, well-connected and sustainable extension to Eggborough which will deliver a wide range of benefits to the local community, the local economy and the local environment.

“Since submitting our initial planning application, we’ve been working on the fine detail of our proposals in order to ensure we can maximise these benefits and have now submitted updated plans and assessments which we’re confident does just that.”

Banks Property is part of the family-owned, County Durham-headquartered Banks Group, which has a long track record of successful Yorkshire developments across all its divisions, including high quality property schemes in Harrogate, Sheffield and Leeds.

Jamilah Hassan continues: “Increasing the local and regional supply of quality housing will help to attract people to live and work here, which will in turn support the development of the local economy.

“Alongside this, ensuring that there is sufficient affordable quality housing will also mean that everyone can access the housing ladder, most especially local younger people and families who want to move to or stay in the area.

“This site offers the opportunity to create a landmark development that will help Eggborough continue to thrive for decades to come and we are hopeful that we will be able to bring our plans for it before North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee before the end of the year.”