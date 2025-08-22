Unity Enterprise hosts fashion sales weekend as Leeds West Indian Carnival nears

The Ebony Milestone Studio at Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown was transformed into a vibrant celebration of culture, fashion, and community last weekend as the countdown continues to Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025 on Bank Holiday Monday (25 August).

Sponsored by Unity Enterprise, the ‘Road, Rhythm, Runway Pre-Carnival Fashion Sales Weekend’ gave large numbers of local residents, community members and Leeds Media Centre business tenants the opportunity to view a curated collection of bold African prints, unique carnival looks, and statement accessories – all designed to capture the spirit of Carnival 2025.

Beyond fashion, the three-day event embodied the essence of Carnival itself: community, culture, and creativity.

The lively atmosphere brought people together to celebrate not only style, but also the rich heritage and shared experiences that inspire Ebony Milestone’s work.

Leeds Media Centre was the venue for the ‘Road, Rhythm, Runway Pre-Carnival Fashion Sales Weekend’

Beverley Brown, founder of Ebony Milestone, said: “This event was about more than fashion – it was about creating a space where people could come together, connect, and celebrate the rhythms of culture and community. We are grateful to Unity Enterprise for their support in making this possible.

“With its unique fusion of style, rhythm and community spirit, ‘Road, Rhythm, Runway’ was a true prelude to the Leeds West Indian Carnival, highlighting Ebony Milestone’s commitment to bringing people together through fashion and culture.”

Leeds Media Centre is one of three business centres in Chapeltown managed by Unity Enterprise, the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise which is a long-time supporter of Leeds West Indian Carnival.

In preparation for this year’s event, Unity Homes and Enterprise is opening its offices on Chapeltown Road today (Friday) from 10.30am-1pm for a free family friendly carnival craft session to help its housing tenants create a prop for the big day.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “Leeds West Indian Carnival is a huge date in our calendar, so it was fantastic to get this year’s festivities underway early with the Fashion Sales Weekend.

“Chapeltown is hive of creative positivity which we are delighted to help showcase at every opportunity.”

Adrian Green, Unity Enterprise Manager, said: “It is always a pleasure to work with Beverley who has a unique ability to bring people together from across the community in an atmosphere of celebration and fun.

“‘Road, Rhythm, Runway’ was another remarkable success with many new friendships made.”