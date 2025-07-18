UniHomes raises over £10,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity

UniHomes caps off 12 months of fundraising efforts with £10,307 donation to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

From the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Sheffield Half Marathon to raffles and bake sales, employees at the UK's go-to search platform for all-inclusive student accommodation went above and beyond to raise vital funds for one of only three specialist standalone children’s Trusts in the UK.

“It was a fantastic year of fundraising for such a deserving and worthwhile charity. I’m so proud of all our employees’ hard work and effort in achieving this goal, particularly for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity who do such incredible work for children, young people and their families,” Phil Greaves, UniHomes co-founder and CEO, said.

Each year UniHomes raises vital funds for an employee-choice charity, and although its team is nationwide, it’s clear that its local roots remain strong. Having fundraised for Roundabout last year, Sheffield-based charities continue to be championed and selected by its people, with Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity selected for 2024/25, setting an ambitious £10,000 target.

Tamaris Roberts, Head of UniHomes People and Culture, said: “Supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity has been inspirational. From our very first meeting we were deeply moved, having been introduced to a young boy who, despite being visually impaired, was able to use virtual reality to enhance his sight and see clearly and in detail for the first time thanks to life-changing equipment funded by the charity.”

She continued: “Inspired by the cause, we raised our initial £2,500 goal to £10,000, introducing Charity Champions across the business to help us get there, and together we’ve proudly contributed 262 volunteer hours, from packing Pete McKee Christmas cards, helping rope and label the famous snowflakes, to taking part in the Sheffield Half Marathon, the Yorkshire Three Peaks, and more.

“For many of the team, me included, fundraising for Sheffield Children’s has a personal connection. In Sheffield, we’re incredibly fortunate to be home to one of only three dedicated children’s hospitals in the United Kingdom, and we’re honoured to have played even a small part in supporting their life-changing work.”

The funds will go towards the build of the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which will be based at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The NCCHT will be a place to develop world-leading research and build new technologies to solve the biggest challenges in children's healthcare. It will bring together children, clinicians, inventors and engineers under the same roof, with state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing, digital development and the opportunity to deliver Sheffield Children’s clinical care.

Tchad Western, Chief Fun Officer, from Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “A big thank you to everyone at UniHomes for their incredible efforts. The National Centre for Child Health Technology is a vision of an opportunity. It will be a place that will utterly transform the way we look at children from a medical perspective, with the biggest technology brands, world-class researchers and clinicians working with children to make things better.”

He continued: “We’re dreaming big, so Sheffield Children’s Hospital has the opportunity to innovate and change the NHS and global health care, and what we’re expecting to see is medical technology that will save children’s lives globally for the next century, coming out of Sheffield.

“Now, all the fundraising efforts and all the incredible stuff UniHomes staff have done is a small part of that story. From the bottom of my heart from the charity, the hospital, the children, thank you.”

Work has already begun on the centre, with the hope that it could be opened later this year or early 2026. To find out more about the National Centre for Child Health Technology https://sheffieldchildrens.org/appeal/national-centre-for-child-health-technology/