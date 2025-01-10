Uncomfortable in clothes to comfortably running 15k!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Megan joined Slimming World on 29th July 2023, is now 4st 6lb lighter and enjoying life. Uncomfortable with the way she looked on holiday, struggling to even recognise herself, she decided to take the brave step to make a change.

Change isn’t easy but Megan says “The flexibility of the eating plan means I can enjoy such a wide variety of real food. The plan is clear and simple and fits into real life. I love cooking and often end up with some leftovers for my freezer with tasty options for those moments we are in a rush.

The biggest challenge I found was believing in myself. But the group in Clifton that I attend has so many encouraging members. The support of others on the same journey as myself has been so important. Over time my confidence grew, and I started trying new things to support my success.

Before joining Slimming world I was anaemic, struggling with insomnia, low mood and self-esteem. I discovered whilst attending Slimming World their body magic program. A simple support network to help us all become a bit more active. The benefits were all the things I wanted to change so I decide to start running. I now not only run 5k three times a week I have also started to use weight to tone up. I can’t thank my consultant and Slimming World enough – I really do feel like a different person.”

Megan completing 5k at Park run

Megan’s Consultant, Sharon let us know she is so proud of her. Her dedication and commitment to group has meant she was always able to grasp the support offered to her. I have watched her confidence just skyrocket. She inspires so many in the community and I know she will be able to do anything she sets her mind to.

Megan is a real person just like you and me. Change isn’t always easy, sometimes it can be a little scary, but you can “Feel Real Good” with the support of our groups. Don’t wait come and find out for yourself!