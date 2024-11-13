u3a - Combating men's loneliness with walking sports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well-being is increasingly important in our society, and for over 42 years, the u3a movement has been providing this to its members.

u3a offers experiences beyond the world of work and, for the many retired people who are members of u3as across the UK, it connects them to new communities and interests. International Men’s Day, celebrated on November 19th, is the perfect occasion to signpost how men in particular can benefit from the supportive environment of u3a groups.

Walking Football

This exciting, non-contact game invites players to enjoy the thrill of football without the risk of injury, as running or jogging is strictly not allowed. Played on smaller pitches and featuring compact goals, this format allows for a more engaging experience and is a fantastic way to stay active, social, and healthy.

Barnsley u3a Walking Football Group

John MacKinnon, u3a Subject Adviser for Walking Football, comments, “Here in Barnsley u3a, I’m proud to say that we’ve been enjoying Walking Football since 2017. Walking Football offers a fun, low-impact alternative to the traditional game, allowing members to actively stay fit without the physical strain. It’s been a fantastic way for our members to stay engaged, active, and connected with one another, all while having a great time."

Walking Rugby

The members of Stanway u3a Walking Rugby Group play using the basis of the original rules, however, through experience they have adapted them to make the experience as similar to that of touch rugby as they can. This means a premium on handling skills, movement and passing and the avoidance of anything but the 'touch' tackle to promote a safe playing experience.

Graham Truluck, u3a Subject Advisor for Walking Rugby, says, "For those craving the camaraderie and banter of a team game, walking rugby is a great opportunity. You will be amazed at the fitness benefits of playing walking rugby. Nothing beats some fun sporting action in the fresh air."Graham continues "Membership to this community, who share an interest in learning and experiencing new hobbies and skills, brought me two new groups of friends, rugby and football, who enjoy playing and socialising together. I have been heartened by how supportive fellow players become if a player is injured/ill or feeling lonely. I get pleasure from running a group and seeing people discover how good they can be and how much fun they get out of it, very rewarding. Without these groups, keeping fit and well would be far more difficult to achieve."

Enjoying sports brings men together to have fun at every age and stage of life

To find your local u3a, visit our website – u3a.org.uk/join